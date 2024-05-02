Notes from judiciary: AAP youth wing acting president denied bail

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 1

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Jaspinder Singh has dismissed the anticipatory bail application moved by Aam Aadmi Party youth wing acting president Parminder Singh Sandhu, resident of Tibba road, Ludhiana, in a fake degree controversy.

“From the act and conduct of the applicant (accused) that he is involved in the racket of preparation of fake certificates of different classes and also the degree of law, he is not entitled for the concession of anticipatory bail. His custodial interrogation is required to unearth the racket, which was being operated for preparation of fake degrees,” observed the court while passing the orders.

Earlier, a case was got registered by the accused himself claiming himself to be victim of fake degree racket at Division 5 police station in November, 2022. It was alleged that several such persons were practicing in the city courts on the basis of fake degrees and running a racket, but later on, he was nominated as the prime accused in this case.

City lawyer David Gill, who was pursuing the case against the accused and even knocked the door of the High Court in this matter, apprised that earlier, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana had taken strict note of this matter and recommended criminal action against culprits to Ludhiana Police Commissioner.

