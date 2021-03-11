Octogenarian woman assaulted

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 13

The Hathur Police has initiated a probe into an incident in which two motorcycle-borne miscreants intruded into the Nathowal village and one of them assaulted the octogenarian wife of a Vir Chakra Awardee retired Colonel after entering his house.

Investigation revealed that two motorcycle-borne miscreants, with muffled faces, had come to the village at about 1 pm and one of them was dropped near the house of Col Mahinjeet Singh Buttar. Though the police are yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events, it is suspected that the intruder had scuffled with Buttar’s wife Amarjit Kaur and attacked her on the neck with a sharp-edged weapon when she confronted him.

Perusal of CCTV footage suggested that the intruder remained inside the home for 12 minutes after which the duo left the village.

Harvinder Singh Buttar, a relative of Col Mahinjeet Singh Buttar, informed that her aunt, who had been attacked on the neck, was admitted to a private hospital. But she was brought back home as another aged woman in the family died in the evening.