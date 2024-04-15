Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 14

Despite repeated demands of residents, no permanent solution has been found to deal with overflowing sewers during rainy days on Panj Peer Road, here. The main sewer line overflows frequently on the road during heavy rainfall, moderate showers or even after brief spells of rain, residents said. During the past many rainy seasons, residents had to face difficulties due to rainwater mixed with stinking sewage accumulating on the road for hours.

With two-and-a-half months remaining till the upcoming rainy season, residents express frustration that no concrete measures had been taken to prevent the main sewer line from overflowing during rainy days. Currently, a drainage line is being installed on the road to connect dairies with an under-construction effluent treatment plant at Haibowal. However, residents are also demanding that the Municipal Corporation should take speedy action to prevent sewer overflow during rainy days.

A large main sewerage pipeline passing beneath the road carries sewage water from areas such as Gill Road, Dugri and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, connecting to the Balloke Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP). During rainy days, the flow of sewage in the main line becomes excessively high, often leading to overflow on Panj Peer Road.

Previously, a channel was constructed to drain rainwater and overflowing sewage into the nearby Barewal drain. However, the drain usually remains clogged due to the unchecked dumping of cow dung by several dairy units.

Dinesh Kalra of Panj Peer Road said the issue of overflowing sewers during rainy days had not been resolved despite passing of years. He said a super suction machine was deployed a few years ago but the main sewerage line was not adequately cleaned. Though a drainage line and channel were constructed to drain water into the Barewal drain, the problem of overflowing sewers during rainy days remains unresolved. Kalra emphasised the urgent need for thorough cleaning of the main sewer line and necessary measures to prevent sewer overflow in the coming rainy season.

A shopkeeper on Panj Peer Road said: “Residents and shopkeepers along Panj Peer Road have been suffering for over a decade, yet no permanent solution has been found. On numerous occasions, within minutes of rainfall, the road had transformed into a flooded area with foul-smelling black water. The government must take necessary action to prevent such situations in future.”

MC sub-divisional officer Arjun Sikka expressed hope that the problem of overflowing sewage during rainy days would decrease this year due to the upgraded machinery at the STP, Balloke.

The official said the work was underway to clean the Barewal drain.

