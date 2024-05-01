PAU NOTES: Varsities explore possible collaborative projects

Ludhiana April 30

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, held a meeting to discuss collaborative teaching, research and extension projects. The meeting, hosted on the PAU campus, was presided over by Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, alongside university officials and distinguished guests from both institutions.

Dr Gosal opened the session by highlighting PAU’s legacy of agricultural innovation. He mapped out key areas for joint research, including studies on nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, crop biofortification, bio-enzymes, tissue culture and medicinal plants.

Additionally, Dr Gosal discussed the role of the Skill Development Centre, which works in tandem with the Punjab Agri-Business Incubator, both located at PAU, fostering entrepreneurial ventures and supporting the growth of successful agricultural start-ups.

Dr Rishi Pal Singh, registrar, PAU, proposed a range of partnership opportunities, including academic interactions, faculty exchanges and joint seminars. PAU’s strategic framework underscores connecting communities, inspiring learning and nurturing a distinctive research culture, he reiterated, welcoming partnerships with institutions that share these values.

Representing BFUHS, Dr Parveen Bansal, Director of Research, shared the university’s growing prominence in medical education. Stressing the importance of cross-disciplinary and cross-institutional research and innovation, he described the university’s approach towards fostering a culture of inquiry and evidence-based practices. He specified possible areas for cooperation, including nursing, physiotherapy, geriatric care, clinical trials and scientific validation. Regarding aromatic and spice plants, he noted their potential as adjuvants in medical applications. He also suggested establishing course equivalence in fields like microbiology and biochemistry to leverage the combined strengths of both institutions.

