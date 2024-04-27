PAU pensioners’ association sits on dharna

Ludhiana, April 26
The PAU Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association held a dharna in support of their demands outside the Thapar Hall at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
Addressing a large gathering, D P Maur, president of the association, said they have been struggling against the PAU authorities and the state government for their long pending demands which include leave encashment and gratuity at the revised rates for those who retired between January 2016 and June 2021, LTA of January 2024, resolution of cases of seniors and juniors, pension to be ensured on first day of the month like the state government pensioners, timely payment of medical bills and the pension should directed to the State Bank of India and the HDFC bank should be taken out of this process.
Joginder Ram who compered the dharna said if the government and university administration do not resolve the issues, another dharna will be held on May 3.
