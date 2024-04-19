Pet dog burnt alive as fire breaks out at house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

A house was set on fire by some unidentified miscreants at Sector 32A, Chandigarh road, here on Wednesday.

A pet dog present inside the house succumbed to its burn injuries.

A case under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage of one hundred), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to damage house, etc), 429 (mischief by killing, maiming cattle, etc ) of the IPC was registered against the miscreants.

Investigating officer ASI Avtar Singh said he, along with the police party, was patrolling on the Chandigarh road when he received information from the police control room that fire broke out in a house in Sector 32.

He said he reached the spot and found that the entire ground floor of the house had completely damaged and no member of the house was present in or outside the house. However, a pet dog present inside the house died after getting burn injuries.

During preliminary investigation, it seemed that the fire had not broken out accidentally in the house rather some unidentified miscreants might had set it on fire intentionally, the ASI said.

He said investigation was on but so far there was no clue regarding the miscreants. Soon, the police would crack the case.

Fire officials who reached the spot to douse the flames said a short-circuit seemed to be the cause of the fire. Firemen denied rumours of LPG cylinder blast in the house.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.