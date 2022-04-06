Pohir Road ROB opens to public

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 5

Residents of over 30 villages and the town heaved a sigh of relief as the railway overbridge on Pohir Road was formally opened for vehicular traffic today during a brief function organised in the presence of senior functionaries of the Railway Department.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra dedicated the bridge constructed jointly by the Department of Railway, GoI, and the PWD of the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The Amargarh MLA unveiled the inauguration stone in the presence of AAP activists and councillors. Gajjanmajra had got the process for opening of the bridge expedited after the constitution of the AAP government in the state and all types of vehicles used the bridge today.

Though the ROB had been ‘declared open’ in a hurry by Congress leaders, led by personal assistant of the then legislator Surjit Singh Dhiman before the recent Assembly elections, the authorities had not allowed its use as certain technical inspections were still pending and now got cleared with the intervention of the Chief Minister.

Defying claims being made by leaders of traditional political outfits over the accomplishment of the project, Gajjanmajra said the project had been approved as a policy matter of the Union Government to replace all manned level crossings with either ROBs or RUBs. “The project is a part of the national policy to construct ROBs or RUBs on all level crossings and political parties have no right to harness political mileage from it. As far as my role is concerned, I had drawn the attention of the Chief Minister towards sufferings of residents of the region due to delay in its opening,” he said.