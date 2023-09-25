Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 24

A property dealer allegedly demolished a house in Gill village on Sunday in which a widow and her son had been staying.

The woman levelled allegations against an ASI of the Sadar police station, stating that he connived with the realtor in demolishing the house. Household items kept inside the house were also damaged.

The woman, Iqbal Kaur, alleged that she had been staying in the house since 2007 after she bought it from her brother at Rs 2.70 lakh. In 2017, a property dealer of Gill village came to her house and said he had bought the property from her brother and asked her to vacate it.

She bought the house from her brother but he did not transfer the ownership in her name. She trusted him but he cheated her by selling the house to the realtor, the woman said.

She said: “On Sunday afternoon, the ASI, along with woman police officials, came to our house and took me and my son to the Sadar police station in connection with a complaint filed by the property dealer against us. Later when we returned home, we were shocked to see that our house was demolished.”

The property dealer in connivance with the ASI hatched the conspiracy and the police should take action against them. Meanwhile, members of the the BKU (Dakaunda) reached the village and held a protest to seek action in the case.

Sadar SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh said an FIR was being registered against the proper dealer and the role of the policeman would also be checked.