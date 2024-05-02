 Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Blocking rail traffic, farmers are demanding release of three protesters arrested by Haryana Police.



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 1

Ludhiana’s industrialists are a worried lot as they say the industry’s productivity is fast declining thanks to the protracted protest by farmers who are blocking road and rail traffic, affecting the industry’s functioning. The industrialists rue they have to bear the maximum brunt due to the protests as they are not getting the orders, stocks are piling up at ports and production in the factory units has fallen.

Industries trudging towards losses

  • Factories are producing less and buyers are asking them to visit Delhi to receive orders
  • Around 1,000 containers carry goods to the ports and back, and due to the ongoing road and rail blocks their movement is being affected
  • Upset over lost business, members of the All Industries and Trade Forum had passed a resolution to oppose the farmers’ agitation
  • Industries of Punjab are completely dependent on other states — 90 per cent of the iron and scrap in Punjab comes from other states, and 95 per cent of the goods manufactured here go to other states

Talking to The Tribune, SC Ralhan, president of Ludhiana Hand-Tools Association, said factories are producing less and the buyers are asking them to visit Delhi to receive orders. Ralhan said from Ludhiana, around 1,000 containers carry goods to the ports and back, and that due to the ongoing road and rail blocks, they are facing a hard time.

Ajit Lakra from the hosiery industry said business is hit because of the rail roko or a road blockade every other day. “If farmers need to talk to the leaders, they should gherao their houses, why should others suffer? If things are not improved then the industry will be forced to move to other states,” added Lakra.

It may be recalled that upset over lost business, members of the All Industries and Trade Forum had passed a resolution to oppose the farmers’ agitation.

Its members have been asked not to give financial or moral support to the farmers. The forum’s office-bearers say that the agitation is against the interests of industries and business. During the previous farmers’ movement, businesspersons of Punjab not only participated in the protests but also provided huge financial assistance to the movement, due to which it succeeded in lasting over a year.

“Many appeals have been made to the organisers of this farmers’ movement not to take steps which may harm the industries of Punjab, but the agitators continue to disrupt train and road traffic in the state. The industries in the state have already become victims of recession and the farmers’ movement is proving to be the last nail in the coffin of the industries of Punjab,” said Badish Jindal, national president of All Industries Trade Forum.

The industries of Punjab are completely dependent on other states — 90 per cent of the iron and scrap in Punjab comes from other states, and 95 per cent of the goods manufactured here go to other states.

The farmers’ movement may lead to the shutting down of hosiery, bicycle, fastener, auto parts, hand tools and garment industries of Punjab, added Jindal.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

9
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Parties, candidates have their task cut out in fight for Hoshiarpur LS seat

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

City workers observe Labour Day

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold