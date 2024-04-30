Punjab Agricultural University granted patent for bacteriological food testing kit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

An Indian patent number 508659 titled ‘Bacteriological food testing kit (BFTK) for rapid and efficient detection of presence/absence of recurrent indicator and emerging pathogens in food sample’ has been granted to three scientists of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

These include Dr Parampal Sahota, Principal Microbiologist-cum-Head; Deepali Luthra, university librarian (retd) and Dr Bhavish Sood of the Department of Microbiology.

This patent deals with the detection of food-borne pathogens in food samples by simply observing the change in colour of the kit. This kit is auto-analytic, highly sensitive, cost-effective and user-friendly.

