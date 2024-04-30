Punjab Agricultural University helps hone baking skills of 72 trainees

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

Making strenuous efforts to empower rural population agriculturally, socially and economically, a five-day training course on ‘Making of Cakes, Biscuits and Sweets’ was conducted by the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for farmers and women.

Organised under the stewardship of Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, the course saw active participation of 72 farmers and rural women.

Dr GPS Sodhi, Additional Director of Extension Education, said the skill development training sessions are aimed at polishing the skills and knowledge of the trainees, empowering them to become self-reliant by launching their own businesses. Gaining first-hand knowledge and learning about the minute intricacies of bakery and confectionery could open up diverse avenues for the new entrepreneurs, he added.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said taste and trend for baked goods were on the rise and PAU was adhering to its growing demand through skill expansion of the rural community.

Dr Jaswinder Kaur, Kuldeep Kaur, Dr Poonam Bakhetia, Dr Shikha Mahajan, Dr Amarjit Kaur, Dr Jaspreet Kaur and Mr Arshdeep Singh explained the dos and don’ts of baking and also demonstrated baking coconut castles, eggless cake, sponge cake, caramel cake, Italian bread, dough nuts, atta biscuits and cookies, and making chocolate from milk.

Two PAU-trained successful entrepreneurs Ravinder Kaur and Kuldeep Kaur demonstrated the preparation of icing for garnishing cakes.

A business executive of Punjab Business Agri Incubator (PABI), Karanbir Singh, shared details of the financial assistance and training being imparted by the PAU under PABI for the economic empowerment of the youth.

