Railway employees mark Labour Day

Ludhiana, May 1
Members of the Northern Railway Men’s Union organised a rally to mark Labour Day on Wednesday.
They highlighted the importance of the day and the issues being faced by workers.
Comrade Mangat Ram Pasla, while addressing the gathering during the rally, criticised the Central Government for failing to address these issues.
He alleged that hatred is being promoted in the country and no steps are being taken to control the rising inflation. He further alleged that laborers are being exploited. Comrade Ghanshyam Singh highlighted the economic conditions of the country and expressed his concerns over rising unemployment and the exploitation of laborers.
Comrade KS Grewal expressed concerns about the poor conditions of laborers, railway hospitals, railway colonies, and other issues. A large number of railway employees attended the rally.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...