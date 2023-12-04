Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 3

Lack of adequate lighting in the newly constructed railway underbridge from the Sarabha Nagar intersection towards Canal Bridge on Pakhowal Road is causing inconvenience to commuters, even during daytime. Concerned over potential mishaps, residents are urging the authorities to take immediate measures. They are requesting the installation of 24x7 lighting in the main section of the underpass (under the jurisdiction of the railways) to enhance safety of motorists.

The underpass is a part of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited’s project for railway overbridges (ROB) and railway under bridges (RUBs). Upinder Sharma, a resident of Punjab Mata Nagar, expressed concern over the lack of lights in the underpass beneath the railway crossing on Pakhowal Road. He pointed out that there was darkness in the underpass even during the daytime and the approach roads had been covered with plastic sheets. The potential for accidents is significant due to the lack of lighting in the RUB area.

Sharma further urged the relevant authorities to install a 24x7 lighting system to address the issue. Additionally, he highlighted the discomfort experienced by two-wheeler riders when crossing the drainage line in the underpass and requested the Municipal Corporation and railway authorities to take measures to prevent accidents.

A commuter, Jaskaran Singh, expressed concerns, stating that when commuters reach the railway under bridge (RUB) area, there was a visibility issue even during the day. Many vehicles approach the area at a high speed but after entering the RUB section, they face a difficult time due to darkness. He emphasised the urgent need for measures to address the problem promptly by ensuring the installation of an effective lighting system.

MC’s Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said street lights had to be installed in that portion of the RUB by the railways as it falls under the jurisdiction of the railways. They have written to the railway authorities in this regard.

