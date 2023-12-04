 Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Commuters demand 24x7 lighting to prevent accidents

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Commuters pass through the Pakhowal Road RUB in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 3

Lack of adequate lighting in the newly constructed railway underbridge from the Sarabha Nagar intersection towards Canal Bridge on Pakhowal Road is causing inconvenience to commuters, even during daytime. Concerned over potential mishaps, residents are urging the authorities to take immediate measures. They are requesting the installation of 24x7 lighting in the main section of the underpass (under the jurisdiction of the railways) to enhance safety of motorists.

The underpass is a part of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited’s project for railway overbridges (ROB) and railway under bridges (RUBs). Upinder Sharma, a resident of Punjab Mata Nagar, expressed concern over the lack of lights in the underpass beneath the railway crossing on Pakhowal Road. He pointed out that there was darkness in the underpass even during the daytime and the approach roads had been covered with plastic sheets. The potential for accidents is significant due to the lack of lighting in the RUB area.

Sharma further urged the relevant authorities to install a 24x7 lighting system to address the issue. Additionally, he highlighted the discomfort experienced by two-wheeler riders when crossing the drainage line in the underpass and requested the Municipal Corporation and railway authorities to take measures to prevent accidents.

A commuter, Jaskaran Singh, expressed concerns, stating that when commuters reach the railway under bridge (RUB) area, there was a visibility issue even during the day. Many vehicles approach the area at a high speed but after entering the RUB section, they face a difficult time due to darkness. He emphasised the urgent need for measures to address the problem promptly by ensuring the installation of an effective lighting system.

MC’s Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said street lights had to be installed in that portion of the RUB by the railways as it falls under the jurisdiction of the railways. They have written to the railway authorities in this regard.

To be installed by railways: MC official

MC’s Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said street lights had to be installed in that portion of the RUB by the railways as it falls under the jurisdiction of the railways. They have written to the railway authorities in this regard.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

2
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

3
India

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP's big win in Assembly elections

4
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

5
India

EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar hours after he meets state Congress chief Revanth Reddy amid vote counting

6
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

7
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

8
India ASSEMBLY POLL RESULTS

Ahead of December 6 meet, rumblings in INDIA bloc after Congress' poor poll show in 3 states

9
India

Assembly poll results: BJP on way to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3

10
World

10 killed as passenger bus in Pakistan comes under gunfire

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Suspense over who’ll don CM’s cap in 3 BJP states

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats amid exits polls predicting hung assembly

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats; ZPM takes early lead

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...

AAP’s dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Open House What needs to be done to make roads safer for commuters?

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally