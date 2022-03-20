Railways likely to start ROB construction next week

Rlys, GLADA officials visit Missing Link-2 project site

Railways likely to start ROB construction next week

Staff of a railway contractor do a survey of the project site near Gill village in Ludhiana on Saturday. Inderjeet Verma

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 19

The construction of a much-awaited railway overbridge (ROB) over the Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks near Gill village is likely to be started next week if all goes well this time.

The ROB is part of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority’s Missing Link-2 project that is still lying incomplete even after passing of a decade.

Officials of the Railways and GLADA visited the project site today and discussed the matter related to the demarcation of the ROB construction site. The officials would visit the project site on Monday again.

Meanwhile, the contractor deployed by the Railways has started doing a survey before starting the construction work at the site. A senior railway official said the ROB construction work in the jurisdiction of the Railways would be started next week.

GLADA had constructed a road stretch from Dhandra Road to the Dhuri railway tracks and then another stretch on the other side (Gill village side) of the tracks under the Missing Link-2 project a few years ago. But, the work to construct ROB that would link both roads has been hanging fire for a long period.

GLADA had started the construction of approaches for the ROB under its jurisdiction in 2019 but it was later stalled. Once the ROB and its approaches are constructed by the departments concerned, the commuters would be able to travel between Gill Road and Dhandra Road in a lesser time.

The residents are demanding from the GLADA and Railways to carry out construction work in their respective jurisdictions at the earliest. They said the land for Missing Link-2 project was acquired more than 10 years ago but the project has not been completed to date, leaving them to suffer.

A market association president, Darshan Singh Shankar, said the project has already been delayed for years. “We want ROB should be constructed without any further delay. Both departments — Railways and GLADA — must take the project seriously and get the work completed in their respective jurisdiction in a time-bound manner,” he said.

A resident of Dhandra Road, Sanjay Tiwari said, “We learnt that the Railways is going to start the project work. We will distribute sweets the day ROB construction work is started on the ground level by the Railways. We also demand that GLADA should complete the approach road work without any further delay.”

The SDO, GLADA, Sandeep Kumar said the GLADA and Railways jointly checked alignment and demarcation work at the project site on Saturday. He said the Railways needs an open space for working at the project site.

Once the construction work is started by the Railways after getting required consent from GLADA’s higher authorities, the GLADA will then also start the construction work under its limit too, the official said.

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement