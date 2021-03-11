Road recarpeting work begins in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

MLA from Atam Nagar Kulwant Singh Sidhu launched the recarpeting work on Radha Swami Road in Ward 42, here, on Friday.

He said the estimated cost of the project was Rs 56 lakh. MC Executive Engineer Shanti Saroop, SDO Taranjit Singh and JE Aseem Kumar and residents were present. A 1.5-km stretch would be recarpeted and it would be completed within the deadline. He asked officials and the contractor to ensure good quality work and if any irregularity was found, strict action would be taken against the guilty.