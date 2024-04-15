Ropar restrict Ludhiana’s first innings to 110 runs

Ludhiana, April 14
Ropar restricted Ludhiana to a small total of 110 runs in the first innings of the fourth and last league match in group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament, being played at Ropar on Sunday. The match started over three hours late since it had rained last night and the field was damp.
Invited to bat first, Ludhiana, after having a cautious beginning, found themselves in trouble facing accurate bowling by Ropar, especially Harjot Bawa who got rid off five batsmen after giving away just 20 runs in seven overs. Ludhiana’s innings concluded at 110 runs in 40.4 overs.
At draw of stumps, Ropar were 31 for one in 10 overs with Prabhsimran Singh batting at 21 and Ansh Rishi at the crease with 2 runs after losing Jayant Sharma’s wicket who was out for seven runs.
