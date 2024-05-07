Sangowal MLA seeks votes for Ashok Pappi

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 6

Harnessing support in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party candidate for Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency Ashok Prashar Pappi, Gill legislator Jiwan Singh Sangowal called upon office-bearers and activists of various outfits of the region to use their right to vote on June 1 positively.

“Let us make sure that Ashok Prashar gets more votes in Gill constituency than you polled in my favour during the last Assembly election,” said Jiwan Singh Sangowal while addressing gatherings at Sarinh, Ghawaddi, Nangal, Gopalpur, Lehra, Pohir and Khera villages on Monday.

Appreciating solidarity shown by senior functionaries and activists of the Aam Aadmi Party including AAP legislators of Ludhiana parliamentary constituency for supporting his campaign, Ashok Parashar Pappi said his rival candidates were baffled over squabbling in their respective parties. “Besides receiving unprecedented support from our party cadre we are being blessed by common people who, irrespective of their political allegiance, have come forward to buttress our campaign in recognition of development works undertaken by our legislators,” said Pappi.

Speakers including Ashok Prashar Pappi and Sangowal, both AAP legislators, highlighted free 600 power units, uninterrupted power supply, employment and making canal water available for irrigation as major achievements of the state government led by CM Bhagwant Mann which benefited the middle class families.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Lok Sabha #Mandi