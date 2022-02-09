Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 8

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was in the city to campaign in favour of Maheshinder Singh Grewal, SAD candidate from the Ludhiana West Assembly segment, said five years of the state had been destroyed.

“Facilities started for the welfare of the public by the SAD have been discontinued by the Congress government. Blue cards and Shagun Scheme have been closed down while old-age pension had been given for the past two years,” he said.

Sukhbir alleged that he had not seen a person as egoist as Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. If the SAD comes to power, an inquiry would be marked against all scams done by him and he would go to jail.

He said if voted to power, the SAD would give first 400 units free to everyone and since bill comes after two months, 800 units would be free for each consumer.

“Blue cards will be revived and under Bhai Ghaniya Scheme, one will be able to avail free treatment for Rs 10 lakh. Fifty per cent seats will be reserved for women in government jobs and seats in colleges will be reserved for students who studied from government schools,” he said.

Addressing the rally at Jawaddi, the SAD leader said on his way, he saw posters of AAP saying: “Ek mauka Kejriwal nu.”

It is a matter of the state, it is a matter of people of the state and we cannot take a gamble by giving a chance to an outsider,” he said.

He compared the state government with a train and said a government was like a train and the Chief Minister its engine. The train would run only when the Chief Minister was capable and that was the reason why the Chief Minister should be choosen carefully.

“In the previous government, the train did not left its station, as a result of no development took place in the state,” he said.

The SAD chief said today four main parties were participating in the elections and of these, only SAD was from Punjab while the rest were outsiders.

“Whenever there will be any problem faced by Punjabis, whether they will be in Punjab or in any corner of the world, it is our party who will stand by them. The other parties do not understand our real issues. If we want a Chief Minister from outside, we can call some foreigner from Canada or the USA and make him the CM,” he said.

He said whenever there was some issue such as pollution in Delhi, Kejriwal blames Punjab for the same.

“During Covid, people from Delhi used to come to Punjab for treatment and people from Punjab arranged oxygen and food for patients in Delhi,” Sukhbir said.

