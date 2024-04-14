School fails to provide clarity on revised fee

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

Parents who had protested and met MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi a few days ago against a leading school at Shastri Nagar, which had increased the fee manifold, remain a worried lot. The parents, who lodged a protest the day before, voiced that there was still no clarity on many issues.

A parent said the day before, the principal had told the parents that the school management had not given any assurance about the revised rates in the fee structure. “We were told that discussions are on, and by Monday, we will get clarity. They are also asking parents to inform if they wish to have their wards sit in air-conditioned or non-AC rooms. In the non-AC rooms, many other facilities will not be available. Is this a school or some commercial establishment? How can they discriminate among the students?” asked the parent.

Another parent said though the principal had assured they could deposit the fee by Monday, on the school WhatsApp group, teachers were asking them to send the screenshots of fee deposit slips.

An inquiry was held at BCM Arya Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, today regarding the fee hike issue. The enquiry was marked by DEO (Secondary) Harjinder Singh.

Inquiry officer Vihwakirat Kaur Kahlon informed The Tribune, “The school has hiked the fees by 8 per cent but the building enhancement fund is being charged extra. They are charging for the air-conditioned rooms and building upgradation done for the kindergarten classes. The parents are reluctant to pay this. As of now, the inquiry is at initial stage.”

DC Sakshi Sawhney said the school authorities were asked to follow the fee regulation legal provisions and provide the details to the DEO as required by the law.

Principal of the school, Anuja Kaushal, however, said the matter has been taken into consideration by the school management and will be resolved soon.

