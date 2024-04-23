School notes: BCM School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: To spread knowledge and awareness about the Vedas among students and parents a two-day Veda exhibition was organised at BCM School, Chandigarh road. Suresh Chandra Munjal and Rama Munjal inaugurated the exhibition. Later, the exhibition was thrown open for the students and parents. The exhibition comprised various stands on which gist of the four Vedas were printed. DP Guleria, principal, thanked the school management for brinnging an element of spirituality to the school premises.

BVM, Sector 39

BVM, Sector 39, celebrated the World Earth Day with a myriad of educational and fun activities like collage-making, dialogue delivery, model-making, slogan-writing, poster-making, craft work on the three Rs and painting competitions to make the students aware of the value of ecological balance. The aim of the event was to motivate and spread awareness among the students on some of the ways to save Mother Earth. A ‘Go-Green Activity’ was exhibited by the students and staff of the school wherein they were given hands-on practice for tree plantation and a rally on ‘Save Earth’ was also organised. Students of classes I-XI participated with responsibility and seemed firm towards ensuring a clean, green and secure environment.

Guru nanak int’l public school

The World Earth Day was celebrated at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, following CBSE guidelines. Various activities were organised wherein students of the primary wing delivered a speech on the significance of the day. They also prepared headgears using chart paper and wore them throughout the day to spread awareness. Students of the middle wing prepared bird feeders and charts on the theme ‘How to conserve Mother Earth’.

DAV public school

DAV Public School, Pakhowal road, marked the World Earth Day with enthusiasm, emphasising sustainability and environmental consciousness. Students were engaged in various activities aimed at fostering deeper appreciation for nature and promoting eco-friendly practices. The day commenced with a pledge administered by students in their respective classrooms to preserve and conserve the planet. Students and teachers shared their commitments for protecting the planet. From pledges to reduce plastic waste to initiatives for recycling, the enthusiasm was palpable. Throughout the day, classrooms were transformed into hubs of creativity and learning, with students’ participation in different activities promoting the 3 Rs such as mind maps.

Drishti dr rc jain school

Drishtians came together to promote environmental awareness and work on reducing air pollution in a celebration of the World Earth Day. Many enthusiasts from all walks of life participated in a vibrant cycle rally aimed at promoting eco-consciousness and combating air pollution. The event ‘Green Guardians Gathering’, organised by Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School saw a surge of support from residents of Lohgarh who were eager to embrace sustainable transportation alternatives. Students of classes VI-VIII gathered equipped with eco-friendly slogans and took out a rally on the importance of individual action in safeguarding the planet’s health. As the wheels turned, participants pedalled through scenic routes, showcasing the beauty of nature and highlighting the need for its preservation.

Spring dale public school

Spring Dale Public School observed the World Earth Day emphasising ‘Planet Vs Plastics’. During the morning assembly, students recited poems and delivered speeches highlighting the need of the hour ie how to protect our planet Earth. The tiny tots of kindergarten came dressed in fancy attires made up of leaves, branches, twigs and recycled paper. They demonstrated their love for nature and the planet. The students of classes I-V planted saplings and gave a vital message to save Earth by going green. The students of classes VI-VIII made beautiful posters while the students of classes IX-XII participated in ‘Go Green Rally’ to sensitise the masses to save earth by taking prompt action.

Khalsa college for women

Naina and Sheela Garg from Department of Political Science, Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, brought laurels to the college by bagging the second and sixth positions, respectively, in the university in MA Political Science third semester Panjab University exams. Officiating Principal Dr Iqbal Kaur and Director Dr Mukti Gill congratulated and applauded the achievers and their teachers.

Malwa central college

Panjab University Inter-Zonal Skill in Teaching and On the Spot Teaching Aid Preparation competitions for group I were held at Malwa Central College of Education for Women. Principal Satwant Kaur said students competed in pedagogy of science, mathematics, commerce, economics, computer science, fine arts and music. Dr Mukesh Kumar Arora, Senate member, Panjab University, was the chief guest. Dr Sandeep Kataria, principal, Saint Sahara College of Education, Sri Muktsar Sahib, was observer of the competitions wherein Malwa Central College of Education for Women won the overall trophy.

