Schools celebrate International Dance Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

Many schools in the city organised events and activities to International Dance Day on Friday. The day is celebrated on April 29 every year to encourage participation and education in dance. Several dance events and festivals are held on the day across the world to commemorate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, a French dancer.

BCM School, Basant Avenue

BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, celebrated ‘World Dance Day’ with zeal. The school marked the day with special dance performances staged during a special assembly. An inter-house dance competition was conducted wherein little champs of the primary wing showcased their talent through various dance forms. Students and teachers thoroughly enjoyed the foot-tapping music along with exquisite dance forms. Principal Dr Vandna Shahi applauded the efforts of the students and said dance was an art form which helps in expressing emotions of life and relaxes the mind, body and the soul. Primary wing coordinator Sukhnandan Pal Kaur said dance not only gives an opportunity to express thoughts and feelings, but also keeps one physically fit.

BCM Aryans

BCM Aryans celebrated International Dance Day showcasing amazing diversity and spirit of dance with zeal on its premises. As many as 150 students, along with dance teachers, presented various dances to mark the occasion. Principal Paramjit Kaur applauded the initiative of the dance department of the school.