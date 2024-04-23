Schools instructed to make necessary arrangements ahead of Lok Sabha poll day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

The Lok Sabha poll day in the state is scheduled for June 1 for which the preparations are in full swing with meetings being held in routine by the district administration. As many as 2,921 polling stations are being set up in the district to facilitates voters, of these around 2,700 are schools with a majority being government schools.

As per Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, besides the schools, there are 60 colleges and other institutions in the entire district where polling would be held. As many as 136 offices, dharamshalas and community centres have also been roped in by the administration to facilitate polling.

Hoping for smooth sailing More polling stations are being set up for the convenience of the public so they do not have to travel far to cast their votes

Principals have been instructed to ensure potable water is available on the school premises on the poll day

Female teachers will not be sent to far-off places and will be assigned duties within a 20-km radius around their homes

An official said, “As it would be too hot in June, more polling stations are being set up for the convenience of the public so they do not have to travel far to cast their votes. This will also help in achieving a desired turnout in the district.”

Recently, during a meeting held with the school heads, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney had emphasised on the importance of casting votes.

“She had also asked the principals to ensure that potable water was available on the school premises. In connection with that, the health department also visited the schools and collected water samples to check for contamination. These water samples from around 300 schools are being taken for testing to ensure water was safe for consumption. Around 125 samples were taken from Manupur block, 66 from Maloud, 14 from Jagraon, 25 from Sahnewal and 14 from Machiwara. Besides, around 40 samples were taken from the city schools,” said a government senior secondary school’s principal.

It may be mentioned here that after a lot of hue and cry by the teachers, little relaxation was given to the fraternity still over 25,000 teachers in all over the state are put on the election duties.

“Female teachers will not be sent to far-off places and will be assigned duties within a 20 km radius around their homes,” said Ramneesh, a teacher.

