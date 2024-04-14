Sehajpreet Kaur, Manpreet Singh win table tennis titles

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 13

Sehajpreet Kaur and Manpreet Singh won the titles in the women’s and men’s sections, respectively, in the inaugural edition of Suresh Sharma Memorial Open Table Tennis Tournament organised by the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium that concluded on Saturday.

In the women’s final, Sehajpreet warded off stiff resistance from Hargun whom she eventually overpowered in four sets. She wrapped up the issue 11-7, 11-9, 8-11 and 11-7.

However, the final in the men’s section turned out to be an easy test for Manpreet who got the better of Harjinder Singh 11-9, 11-8 and 11-6 to lift the winners’ trophy.

In the boys’ U-19 group, Prabhjot Singh outplayed Japsirat 11-9, 8-11, 11-6 and 11-9 to clinch the title, while in the veteran category (over 39 years), Amit Oberai outmanoeuvred Harjinder 9-11, 15-13, 14-12 and 11-7 to clinch the title, and in the over 49 years section, Vanshdeep prevailed over Satish 11-9, 6-11, 11-5, 8-11 and 11-9 to lift the title.