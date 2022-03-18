Send 2 AAP legal cell members to Rajya Sabha, says Justice Jora

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

Punjab AAP legal cell president Justice Jora Singh (retd) said today that party’s legal cell members should be given an opportunity to represent Punjab in the Rajya Sabha. He conducted a meeting with legal cell members this evening.

He said two members from the party’s legal cell should be selected for representing the state in the RS. Legal wing members said a committee would be formed to recommend two names — Jora Singh and Kashmir Singh — for representing Punjab in Rajya Sabha. They said they would meet the Chief Minister in this regard.

Meanwhile, Jora Singh thanked lawyers for supporting AAP which won 92 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections. Notably, the elections to fill five seats in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will be held on March 31.