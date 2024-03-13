Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

The Municipal Corporation launched a project to install sensor-based smart traffic lights in the city on Tuesday. The project commenced at Hero Bakery Chowk in Sarabha Nagar. Officials claimed that the project would provide significant relief to the public from traffic jams.

The project, known as the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 7.48 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Under the project, the existing traffic lights will be replaced by smart traffic lights at 42 main junctions in the city.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that the sensor-based traffic lights will detect the volume of traffic at the junction and adjust the timer accordingly to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Furthermore, the traffic lights will be connected to an online application and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the civic body established in the Zone D office at Sarabha Nagar. The civic body and traffic police will be able to control the lights online during emergencies.

The initiative will not only provide relief from traffic jams but also help reduce vehicular pollution as traffic will be regulated properly and no jams will be witnessed at the junctions. An official mentioned that in the event of power cuts, the smart traffic lights will have an 8-hour battery backup to ensure smooth traffic movement. The contractor is responsible for maintaining the traffic lights in the first year after installation.

The 42 junctions where adaptive traffic lights are to be installed under the project include Jagraon Bridge, Durga Mata Mandir Chowk, Bharat Nagar Chowk, DC Office Chowk, Bhai Bala Chowk, Kaka Marriage Palace, Malhar Chowk, PAU Gate 2, Gurdwara Sarabha Nagar Road, ESI Hospital Chowk, Dugri Chowk, Dugri Urban Estate Phase-1 Chowk, Dana Mandi Chowk, Janta Nagar, Vardhman Chowk and Police Colony Chowk Jamalpur.

