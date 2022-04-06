Seva Kendras to open seven days a week

Ludhiana, April 5
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Amit Kumar Panchal said as per the guidelines issued by the state government for the convenience of the general public, all Seva Kendras of Ludhiana district would now open seven days a week.
Panchal said from April 7 to May 7, 2022, all Seva Kendras of the district would open daily. He said the timing of Seva Kendras from Monday to Friday would be from 8 am to 6 pm, while the timing on Saturday and Sunday would be from 8 am to 4 pm.
He directed the employees concerned to ensure that they perform duty as per the schedule fixed by the government. —
