Shop gutted in fire

Our Correspondent

Raikot, October 18

Stocks and fixtures worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a paint shop near Barnala Chowk here this morning.

The fire broke out at Ganesh Trading Company, owned by Ashu, a resident of Raikot. It was noticed by passers-by who saw smoke emanating from the shutter of the shop, which was closed, around 9 am.

A fire tender and coordinated efforts by local residents succeeded in spreading the fire to nearby establishments. Ashu, the owner of the shop, said stocks and fixtures worth around Rs 60 lakh were destroyed in the fire. Walls and roof of the building were also damaged. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

