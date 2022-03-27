Six booked for kidnapping man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A man, Neeraj, resident of Talwara, was kidnapped by six persons and taken to a place near the Sutlej where he was tied with a rope and beaten up. Neeraj managed to escape and lodged a complaint, on the basis of which, the PAU police registered a case of kidnapping and criminal intimidation against Bhau, Bittu of Jainpur village, Alamdin, Daddu, Rehmu and Bashir on Friday. Neeraj told the police that on March 24 he was going to a vegetable market at Partapura from where the accused kidnapped him. They took him to a room at Noorpur village situated near the Sutlej. The accused tied his hands and beat him up. Later in the night when the accused left him in the room, he managed to untie the rope and escape. He said an old enmity was the cause of his kidnapping. TNS

Man held for illegal mining

Ludhiana: The Meharban police on Saturday nabbed a man, Balraj Singh, of Galib village on the charges of illegal sand mining. A case under the Mining Act was registered against him. The SHO, Meharban, SI Labh Singh, said acting on a tip-off, raid was conducted on Dhola village where Balraj was caught doing illegal sand mining. A JCB machine was also seized. Meeta of Jamalpur managed to give the police party the slip.