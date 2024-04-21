Sluggish progress: Month on, smart project yet to see light

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 20

A month after the municipal corporation (MC) initiated the process to install sensor-based smart traffic lights under the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) project at the Sarabha Nagar intersection on Pakhowal Road, the lights have still not been made operational. As a consequence, commuters frequently encounter traffic congestion at this junction.

On March 12, just before the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, the MC had announced commencement of the ATCS project, costing Rs 7.48 crore, aimed at installing sensor-based smart traffic lights at 42 identified sites across the city.

To mark the project’s commencement, a traffic light pole with signals was installed near Hero Bakery at the Sarabha Nagar intersection on Pakhowal Road. However, despite a month passing, work at this intersection remains unfinished. Additionally, the existing traffic lights have been inactive for a long time.

Gaganpreet Singh, a commuter, said, “There is regular traffic congestion due to the lack of operational traffic lights at the Sarabha Nagar intersection (near Hero Bakery) on Pakhowal Road. Though the MC initiated the work to install new traffic lights here over a month ago, it remains incomplete. We can see only one new pole that was installed at the inauguration of the project, and the remaining work has not been completed. The civic authorities should address the inconvenience faced by the public promptly by ensuring that the new traffic lights are installed at this intersection.”

It is noted that this ATCS project is part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), aiming to replace the existing traffic lights with smart ones at 42 main junctions in the city. At several such locations, the existing traffic signals are non-functional, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Satinderpal Singh from BRS Nagar said, “New traffic lights are essential at various major intersections of Ferozepur Road where the absence of functional traffic signals increases the risk of accidents. The MC should expedite the installation of new traffic lights at required locations across the city.”

MC’s Executive Engineer Manjitinder Singh said a team of traffic experts hired by the MC is currently conducting a survey to improve traffic management in the city. Upon completion of their assessment, the installation of new traffic lights under the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) will resume, he said.

