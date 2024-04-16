Snatching suspect gets injuries, dies; two aides booked

Ludhiana, April 15
Following the death of a seriously injured suspect allegedly involved in the snatching of a mobile phone, his two purported accomplices have been booked for allegedly causing death due to negligence.
The deceased, 22-year-old Sawan, allegedly fell from a motorcycle while trying to flee with his accomplices, Sawan Birla and Sabba, after ‘snatching’ a mobile phone in Phase 6 of Focal Point, here.
After ‘falling’ from motorcycle, Sawan was then caught by the public. It is yet to be determined whether the deceased sustained severe injuries solely from ‘falling’ from the motorcycle or he was assaulted by public. The Focal Point SHO said a probe was on.
Based on a statement provided by his brother Amit from Moti Nagar, the victim’s accomplices, Birla and Sabba, have been booked for allegedly causing his death by negligence.
Amit alleged that his brother had fallen into bad company, indulging in drug use and incidents of snatching. On April 13, Birla took Sawan for a ride on his bike, during which they, along with Sabba, allegedly committed a snatching. While trying to evade arrest, Sawan fell from the bike. He was caught by the public. His accomplices had managed to escape. Later, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital by a passer-by, where he died.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar
A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were h...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress