Snatching suspect gets injuries, dies; two aides booked

Ludhiana, April 15

Following the death of a seriously injured suspect allegedly involved in the snatching of a mobile phone, his two purported accomplices have been booked for allegedly causing death due to negligence.

The deceased, 22-year-old Sawan, allegedly fell from a motorcycle while trying to flee with his accomplices, Sawan Birla and Sabba, after ‘snatching’ a mobile phone in Phase 6 of Focal Point, here.

After ‘falling’ from motorcycle, Sawan was then caught by the public. It is yet to be determined whether the deceased sustained severe injuries solely from ‘falling’ from the motorcycle or he was assaulted by public. The Focal Point SHO said a probe was on.

Based on a statement provided by his brother Amit from Moti Nagar, the victim’s accomplices, Birla and Sabba, have been booked for allegedly causing his death by negligence.

Amit alleged that his brother had fallen into bad company, indulging in drug use and incidents of snatching. On April 13, Birla took Sawan for a ride on his bike, during which they, along with Sabba, allegedly committed a snatching. While trying to evade arrest, Sawan fell from the bike. He was caught by the public. His accomplices had managed to escape. Later, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital by a passer-by, where he died.

