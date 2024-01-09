Speed breeding facility at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

“Speed Breeding Facility” developed at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) was inaugurated today by Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema.

“Speed Breeding Facility” provides an automatic controlled temperature, light, humidity and carbon dioxide that is suited to the plant (crop species) to be grown any time in the year.

Moreover, 5-6 generations can be achieved in one year as compared to 1-2 generations in fields. Therefore, this will cut short the period by 3-4 years for quick release of varieties for the farmers.

This facility has been built at PAU with the funding support of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

The ability to expedite crop generation cycles in research, achieve multiple generations annually, and significantly condense development timelines heralds a new era in crop breeding, said Cheema after the inauguration.

