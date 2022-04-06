Students display prowess at college athletics meet

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 5

Students from morning and evening classes took part in various track and field events on the opening day of the 102nd edition of the annual athletics meet of Satish Chandra Dhawan (SCD) Government College here today.

Sukhvir Singh Grewal, an old student of the college and former international hockey star, who had represented the country in the World Cup, Asian Games and Champions Trophy, besides other hockey tournaments, was the chief guest at the opening function.

Principal Pradeep Singh Walia accorded warm welcome to the chief guest. In his address, he said sports was instrumental in building a person’s character and bringing people together.

NCC cadets of the air wing and army wing along with players of the college took out an impressive march past. It was followed by a pledge by the participants to play in the true sportsmanship spirit.

Grewal said the seeds of sports should be sown in childhood instead of adolescence and the creation of a healthy society was possible only when everyone becomes healthy. It was possible only when interest in sports was developed during childhood.

Results

Evening college (boys) - 200m race: Arnayan 1st, Jasdeep Singh 2nd and Green 3rd; Javelin throw: Arnayan 1st, Vineet 2nd and Deepak 3rd; Morning college (boys) - 200m race: Harshdeep Singh 1st, Aryan Saini 2nd and Mukul Dham 3rd; 800m race: Aryan Saini 1st, Mukul Dham 2nd and Harshdeep Singh 3rd; High jump: Gurnoor 1st, Harshdeep Singh 2nd and Aysuh 3rd; Javelin throw: Mehakdeep 1st, Harpal Singh 2nd and Silver 3rd; 400m race: Aryan Saini 1st, Mukul Dham 2nd and Harshdeep Singh 3rd; Morning college (girls) - 200m race: Pooja 1st, Swati 2nd and Ashu Verma 3rd; High jump: Swati 1st, Neha 2nd and Harmanpreet 3rd; Javelin throw: Shakti 1st and Anjali Bal 2nd; Ball throw: Shakti 1st, Nitasha 2nd and Kashish 3rd; Discus throw: Kiran 1st, Shakti 2nd and Swati and Nitasha 3rd.