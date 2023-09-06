Teachers felicitated in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 5

The birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was celebrated as Teachers’ Day with much fervour in the region today.

Educators from various schools vowed to dedicate their lives to reforming society by preparing students to compete at the global level.

The organisers felicitated and recognised groups of teachers and educationists for their outstanding contributions as pillars of the nation.

The Rotary Club, Ahmedgarh, organised an elaborate function at Guru Har Gobind Khalsa Senior Secondary School jointly with the State Bank of Mauritius. Anil Jain presided over the function and Municipal Council acting president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi was the chief guest.

The Akal Charity Club, led by Shaukat Ali and Davinder Purba, organised a function at Government Senior Secondary School, Maherna Kalan. Former DEO Sarabjit Singh and former principal Parminder Singh were the guests of honour at the event.

