Technology Day celebrated

Ludhiana, May 14
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology celebrated National Technology Day at Jalwana village under the project titled “Setting up of science technology and innovation led SC cluster at Ludhiana”.
Three lecture-cum-demonstrations were held at the programme. Dr Suryendra Singh, KVK Barnala, deliberated on agricultural technologies. Dr Arunbeer Singh, delivered lecture-cum-demonstration on animal nutritional technologies. Dr Amandeep Singh addressed participants regarding information and communication technologies. — TNS
