Three fresh Covid cases in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

Three persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,760 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,278 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.91 per cent. There were 19 active cases in the district and 17 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are two patients from Ludhiana who are admitted to hospitals for Covid treatment. Today no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,89,305 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,64,810 were found negative.

Samples of 3,515 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.