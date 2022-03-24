Three test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, March 23
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Wednesday. Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh said samples of four patients — three from Ludhiana and one from outside district — tested positive for the virus. He said 1,09,767 positive cases from Ludhiana and 14,735 from other districts or states had been confirmed here till date.
A total of 2,278 patients from Ludhiana and 1,125 from other districts or states had died of the virus here to date, he added. There were 17 active cases of the virus in the district today. Of them, 15 patients are under home isolation, while two are under treatment at hospitals. —
