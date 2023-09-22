Training on post-harvest management of pear

Ludhiana, September 21
A training programme on the post-harvest handling and value addition of pear fruits was organised by the Punjab Horticultural Postharvest Technology Centre (PHPTC), Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, in collaboration with KVK, Booh, Tarn Taran.
Dr BVC Mahajan, Director, PHPTC, said pear was an important fruit of Punjab growing commercially in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. The Punjab Government has established a pear estate in Amritsar district to boost the production of pear fruits and its marketing across the country. The harvesting period of the fruit coincides with monsoon, which leads to a glut in the market and consequently huge post-harvest losses.
Dr Mahajan elaborated that the fruit has a good storage potential of 6 to 8 months. These stored fruits can be marketed in other states during off-season. The fruit also has the potential to be processed which can diversify its uses and profits. Dr Swati Kapoor, food technologist, provided hands-on-training to farmers for preparation of pear jam, bar, juice and pear squash.
