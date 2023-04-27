Travel agent issues fake visa, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

A travel agent issued a fake visa of Portugal to a Gurdaspur-based daily wager. The matter was under investigation for around nine months and a case of fraud was registered by the police on Tuesday.

Charanjit Singh, owner of Paramount Services, located on the Mall Road and Goldy were booked in the case.

Complainant Satwinder Singh of Gurdaspur told the police that to improve his financial condition, he decided to go to Portugal. Last year, he went to the office of the travel agent where he promised to arrange a Portugal visa and in lieu, he had demanded Rs 8 lakh.

“Last year in July, the suspect handed over a passport having visa of Portugal. I also gave Rs 8 lakh to the agent. On July 7, he was supposed to board a flight to Portugal but on July 6, the suspect himself called me and said a fake visa was affixed in my passport. The development had shocked me and my family as we had borrowed Rs 8 lakh to pay the fees of the agent,” the complainant alleged. The suspects are still at large.