Vet varsity scientists bag fellowships

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Six scientists from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University were conferred fellowship and associate fellowship by the National Academy of Dairy Science (India) NADS (I) in its 7th convocation and national dialogue on “Innovations in Reshaping the Indian Dairying” held at UP Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan (DUVASU), Mathura. Dr Yashpal Malik, Dean, College of Animal Biotechnology and Dr Nirbhay Kumar Singh, HoD, veterinary parasitology, were awarded fellowships by NADS(I). Dr Jaspal Singh Hundal, Department of Animal Nutrition; Dr Nitin Mehta, Department of Livestock Products Technology, Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra, Department of Dairy Microbiology and Dr Sunil Kumar Khatkar, Department of Dairy Technology, were inducted as associate fellows in NADS(I).