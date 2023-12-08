Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 7

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a nambardar of the Municipal Corporation, Zone A, Ludhiana, for demanding Rs 5,000 bribe per month from a safai sewak. The suspect has been identified as Pankaj Kumar.

Plaint on CM’s Anti-Corruption Action Line A spokesperson for the state VB said the complainant, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mattewara village, Ludhiana, filed a complaint against the suspect on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line. The complainant alleged that he works as a safai sewak in the Prem Vihar area of Ludhiana city in the morning and evening shifts. Despite instructions specifying work within an 800-m radius, he was assigned a 2,400-m area.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the state VB said the complainant, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mattewara village, Ludhiana, filed a complaint against the suspect on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line.

The complainant alleged that he works as a safai sewak in the Prem Vihar area of Ludhiana city in the morning and evening shifts. Despite instructions specifying work within an 800-m radius, he was assigned a 2,400-m area.

The complainant further alleged that the suspect demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 per month to exempt him from the duties, which he refused. Moreover, Pankaj also demanded Rs 2,000 per month from him for exemption from duties in the afternoon shift.

The spokesperson said the complainant recorded a conversation with Pankaj in which he agreed to accept Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 2,000 per month to exempt him from duties in the afternoon shift. The DSP VB unit, Ludhiana, verified the allegations.

He said after finding the suspect guilty of demanding Rs 2,000 bribe per month from the complainant, a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

The suspect would be produced in a court tomorrow. Further investigations were on in the case, he said.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau