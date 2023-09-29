 Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony : The Tribune India

Commercial activities in residential areas, lack of parking facilities at Gol Market among key concerns

Women carry containers filled with water at Dr Ambedkar Nagar. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 28

Disruption in the water supply to Maratha Colony is a major cause for concern in Ward 48 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) of Ludhiana.

Ward watch: Ward no 48

Residents of the colony, a slum area along Ishmeet Singh Road in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, have been facing inconvenience due to an interruption in water supply for almost three months. They attributed the disruption to a malfunctioning water pump, which has left more than 100 households without a direct water supply.

Garbage dumped in the open on a prime land near the Dugri Road junction in Ward 48 of Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA

The residents of the affected area are forced to fetch water from distant sources or rely on water tankers. When this reporter visited the area, several women were collecting water from tankers and ferrying it to their homes using buckets and containers.

The locals have called upon the Municipal Corporation (MC) to address the problem and ensure regular supply of water in the area at the earliest.

A group of area residents said that it had taken nearly 25 years for a water tubewell to be installed in their vicinity, but it too had encountered a malfunction. The disruption had forced them to endure a distressing situation during the summer season, they added.

A resident pointed out the recurring problem of clogged sewers in a few streets. Residents in some parts of Dr Ambedkar Nagar are also grappling with the deteriorating condition of roads and a neglected park.

Commercial activities in residential areas have become a significant problem in some sections of Model Town in the ward. Many commercial establishments lack adequate parking facilities. Besides, a member of the Model Town Welfare Council has urged the MC to check unauthorised constructions and take appropriate measures against the violators.

Ramnik Singh, a resident of Model Town, expressed concern about low pressure of water being supplied in his locality that is situated behind Hotel Chevron. “We brought this matter to the attention of the MC, but no concrete steps have been taken to resolve he problem,” he added.

Singh also raised concern about the menace of stray dogs, malfunctioning streetlights near the Children’s Traffic Park and accumulation of water on the streets during rains.

The visitors to Model Town’s Gol Market, one of the oldest markets in the city, are facing inconvenience due to the absence of designated parking spaces. Vehicles parked on market roads often lead to congestion.

Advocate Prabhjot Singh Sachdeva, who was visiting the Model Town market, said the MC should provide adequate parking facilities.

A local shopkeeper said that they had urged the MC to construct a parking lot in the market area, but no action had been taken in this regard.

A large chunk of land, worth crores of rupees, on Ishmeet Singh Road near the Dugri Road junction, has become a dumping ground for garbage and construction waste. Foul smell emanates from the accumulated waste on this site, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust.

A local resident, Jasdeep Singh, urged the government to take decisive steps to remove waste and ensure cleanliness on the site.

Former Congress Councillor from Ward 48, Parvinder Singh Lapran, said many development works, including the recarpeting of roads and internal streets and the development of parks, were executed during his term from March 2018 to March 2023.

What residents say

The tubewell in our area has not been repaired for two months and the consequent disruption in water supply is affecting around 100 families. Residents are forced to get water from alternative sources. We urge the authorities to promptly address the problem. — Vaman, resident, Dr Ambedkar Nagar

We are facing inconvenience due to the lack of parking facilities and traffic congestion. There is an urgent need to construct an underground parking facility in the market to provide relief to the public. — Daljit Singh Takkar, resident, Model Town’s Gol Market

