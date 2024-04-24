Weather to remain partly cloudy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

The maximum temperature recorded today was 32.8°C while the minimum temperature today was 20°C as recorded by the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University.

The weather for tomorrow is expected to remain partly cloudy over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas.

“Rain at this point is not good for the wheat crop. The harvested crop is also lying in the open and can suffer damage,” said a farmer from Dhandra village. Meanwhile, fruit drop is increasing with the rise in temperature. Farmers need to keep the soil moist in peach and plum orchards. In citrus, litchi and mango orchards, light and frequent irrigation is ideal.

