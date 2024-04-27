Weather: Yellow alert for today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Center, Chandigarh, has issued yellow warning for Saturday and predicted thunderstorm, lightning with hail and gusty winds at the speed of 40-50 kmph.

Punjab Agricultural University’s Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology recorded 39.5°C as the maximum temperature while the minimum temperature recorded was 20.4°C.

Morning relative humidity today was 57 per cent while evening relative humidity recorded was 21 per cent.

Experts from the PAU has asked farmers to irrigate tomato, brinjal, chilli, capsicum and cucurbits at regularly intervals but overwatering should be avoided.

“Irrigate crops at regular intervals to obtain high yield. While irrigating the fruits, precaution should be taken to minimise injury and disturbance to the plants. Take care of kharif onion nursery sown in March and irrigate regular intervals,” said an expert.

