Woman’s body found, drug overdose suspected

Ludhiana, May 6

The body of a woman was found lying in a vacant plot at Mahavir Colony under suspicious circumstances last evening. Drug overdose was said to be the cause of the death but the actual reason could be known only after the arrival of the post-mortem examination report.

The deceased was identified as Pooja. She was married. The woman was released on bail from the Sangrur jail on Saturday in connection with some assault case.

Pooja said she was going to buy some medicine and left her house but she did not return.

As per information, the deceased was a resident of Seedha village. After coming out on bail from the jail, she started staying with her mother at her maternal home in Seedha village. On Sunday, she took Rs 400 from her mother and went to buy some medicine. Later in the evening, her body was found in a vacant plot.

Sources said on Sunday, some people informed the police after seeing the body, following which officials from the Meharban police station reached the scene. No injury marks were found on the body. Deceased’s kin had reportedly told the police that the woman was addicted to drugs. So far, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and after autopsy, the body was handed over to the family.

