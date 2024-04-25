Work on waste management, MC told

Mahesh Sharma

Reckoning the solid waste management at the town and its surrounding areas weak, authorities in the Swachh Bharat Mission have advised the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council (MC) to act on suggestions and instructions

by the directorate of the

Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) without further delay.

The inference about efficiency of sanitation was drawn on the basis of observations made by a team of senior functionaries of the PMIDC led by Puran Singh, director, during an inspection held recently.

The inspection was conducted under instructions of the Chief Executive Officer of the company in response to a complaint made by a social activist Raj Kumar Sharma, who is also the brand ambassador of the council.

“In view of captioned observations about the situation I have been advised to ask you to do the needful to strengthen and improve the solid waste management according to our suggestions and update this office about action being taken from time to time,” reads the concluding paragraph written by the Director PMIDC to the Executive Officer at the municipal council.

Bailing of dry garbage, processing of wet garbage, deployment of dedicated staff to sensitise residents about segregation of garbage at source in certain wards and remedial steps according to suggestions of the brand ambassador and councillors; were cited as main suggestions of the mission.

A perusal of the communiqué revealed the inspecting team had observed gross discrepancies in functioning of two MRFs (Materials Recovery Facility), door-to-door collection of garbage, dumping at secondary points and sensitisation of residents about need of segregation of litter before being collected by the sanitary workers. Ultimate disposal of the garbage is done at a hired plot situated about 4-5 km from the town where residents of that area have been opposing dumping.

There are 85 regular sweepers and 35 outsourced ones but only 105 are available for sweeping and collection work whereas, the other 15 are deployed as drivers, sewer-men and beldars. Most of the garbage collecting tricycles need repairs and infrastructure is also inadequate. Though the council intends buying five more tempos, there is no driver available to drive these vehicles.

According to the communiqué, the authorities had assured to undertake necessary remedial steps and that the situation of the sanitation would become ‘normal’ within five months.

