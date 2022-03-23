World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

A team from the World Bank, comprising of environment and social safeguard experts, and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) are on a two-day visit of Ludhiana to review the upcoming 24x7 canal-based water supply project here. The team is conducting an environmental and social impact assessment survey of the project.

The Municipal Corporation has acquired around 54 acres of land along the Sidhwan Canal at Bilga village for setting up a water treatment plant (WTP) for the multi-phase project at an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore. They will also survey those whose land was acquired for the project.

The team members along with MC officials on Tuesday visited the identified site for the water treatment plant to be set up at Bilga village.

The team held a detailed discussion with MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal and other officials of the MC. Sabharwal said various points like environmental and social management plan, environmental and social impact assessment and way forward to carry out the study were discussed.

He said the Punjab Government with financial assistance from the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank endeavours to establish a pan city surface drinking water project for the residents of Ludhiana costing approximately Rs 1,197 crore in first phase of the project.

The commissioner said the supply of potable water to consumers would be ensured. The phase-I works include bulk water supply system, canal intake system, water treatment plant, transmission network from water treatment plant to storage reservoirs, new overhead service reservoirs and rehabilitation of structurally stable existing overhead service reservoirs.

Superintending Engineer, MC, Rajinder Singh said a request for the proposal would be floated soon to invite the interested firms for the project and then tendering process would be done. “The project work is expected to be started in next three-four months,” he claimed.

MC Commissioner visits Jamalpur dumpsite