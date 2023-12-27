Youth hacked to death by 3 miscreants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

A youth was hacked to death at Durga Colony, Dhandari Khurd, here on Monday night by three miscreants. The assailants had killed the victim by stabbing him with a dagger-like object in the chest.

The deceased has been identified as Gurmeet Singh (30).

Even the elder brother of the victim was beaten up by them.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Monday night. When Gurmeet’s brother Amandeep, along with his family, was having juice near their house, three Honda Activa scooter-borne youths fell off the vehicle. The juice vendor started making fun of the youths, following which they started arguments with the vendor and even Amandeep.

Afterwards, the suspects started beating Amandeep badly. Meanwhile, Gurmeet also reached the scene and tried to save his brother. The assailants brought some sharp weapons and repeatedly attacked Gurmeet and fled the place after leaving him almost dead.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Focal Point police have registered a murder case against the three unidentified assailants and launched investigation to catch the three suspects.