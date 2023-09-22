Youth rams bike into SI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 21

In an incident occurred on Wednesday night at a police checkpoint near Malakpur village on Chandigarh Road in Khanna, a bike-borne youth rammed his motorcycle into a policeman at a checkpoint. Two motorcycle-borne persons booked on the charge of attempt to murder.

Sub Inspector (SI) Tarvinder Kumar Bedi, who suffered serious injuries, was brought to the Khanna Civil Hospital for treatment. Doctors referred him to PGI, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. The youth, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, of Officers’ Colony, Khanna, also suffered injuries in the accident while the person riding pillion fled the spot.

The SI, posted at the Sadar police station, had set up a naka near Malakpur. Around 10.30 pm, a motorcycle coming towards the Khanna side was signalled by the policeman to stop for checking. Seeing the naka, the motorcyclist sped up the bike, which rammed into the SI.

As per doctors of the Civil Hospital, the police official’s hand was badly injured and a surgery would be required. The SI suffered injuries on other body parts also in the incident. The motorcyclist also suffered injuries as he fell on the road. His family took him to the DMCH.

After hearing about the accident, SSP Amneet Kondal inquired about the health of the SI over phone and assured that action would be taken as per law in the case.

She said a case of attempt to murder and under other sections of the IPC was registered against Jaspreet and the unidentified pillion rider.

