5-yr jail, Rs 60 lakh fine for Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam

New Delhi/Ranchi: A special CBI court on Monday awarded a five-year jail term to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam. It imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him. tns

SC to list plea on cancellation of board exams

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for Classes X and XII to be held by the CBSE and other boards. TNS

Two ITBP personnel injured in Manipur blast

Imphal: Two ITBP personnel, who were on election duty, sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kakching district. The ITBP men were on night patrol when the incident took place.

