A boost for Yogi Adityanath's stature within party ranks

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 10

It was an early Holi for the BJP today which won four of the five state polls as an approval for PM Narendra Modi's popularity, his "pro-people" policies and the pitch used in these elections, "benefits of a double-engine government".

The clear verdict for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh proved that along with development works and law and order, Hindutva remained a "plus-one" factor. In spite of the resentment among farmers over farm laws and other issues, the BJP did well in the hinterland, including in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Yogi Adityanath, who successfully turned opponent's "bulldozer" jibe in his favour, played "development and law and order" cards along with reminders of the fulfilled Ram Temple promise.

Adityanath not just battled a resurgent Akhilesh Yadav, but also a fair amount of anti-incumbency fed by the second wave of the pandemic. Besides, the verdict is a clear sign of the emergence of Adityanath within the saffron ranks. The endorsement of "Bulldozer Baba" in India's most populous and electorally important state can give his political career an altogether different trajectory. Breaking the three-decade jinx, the Mahant from Gorakhpur is all set to be the CM for the second consecutive term. Though the number of seats is reduced, the BJP has kept, rather bettered, its vote share.

UP sends as many as 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. This was also the first time the BJP contested under the combined strength of "Modi-Yogi". In 2017, Adityanath had come into the picture after the elections. In those terms, Adityanath has acquired a status higher than other BJP CMs. In fact, winning back UP, the electorally crucial state, for the BJP puts him at a higher spot within the party.

Breaks 37-yr jinx with 2nd successive term

Turned opponents’ ‘bulldozer’ jibe in his favour

Successfully played development, law & order cards

Battled resurgent Akhilesh & fair bit of anti-incumbency

Victory to put his political career on different trajectory

